Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched at 6:54 a.m. for a house fire on the 500 block of Riverland Rd SE.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story house. The fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

Two people evacuated the scene and no injuries have been reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office’s investigation, the fire was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Damages from the fire are estimated to be $29,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.