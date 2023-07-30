Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

Roanoke house fire
Roanoke house fire(Credit: Roanoke Fire EMS)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched at 6:54 a.m. for a house fire on the 500 block of Riverland Rd SE.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story house. The fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

Two people evacuated the scene and no injuries have been reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office’s investigation, the fire was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Damages from the fire are estimated to be $29,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
A driver smashed a car into a building in Salem... 7.28.31
VIDEO: Car still stuck in Salem building after Thursday crash
Most of us will be in the 80s today.
Cooler, quieter weather returns with some isolated PM storms
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting discussing controversial policies
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

Latest News

Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat
Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 30, 2023
Most of us will be in the 80s today.
Cooler, quieter weather returns with some isolated PM storms