Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter

(KWTX #1)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning at the 600 block of King George Avenue SW.

Officers located a man inside a vehicle with a critical gunshot wound where Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say the details of the shooting are limited and no suspects were located on scene.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

