Scott Zion Baptist Church celebrates historical marker dedication

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Scott Zion Baptist Church in Madison Heights celebrated its historical landmark dedication on Saturday morning.

Community members dedicated the historical marker outside of the church on Saturday morning. Scott Zion Baptist Church and cemetery is one of the largest and oldest African American congregations in Amherst County.

It officially formed back in 1872 and the first burial happened in 1890. The church was placed on the national register of historic places back in March of 2022.

Scott Zion Baptist church will have a celebration church service on Sunday morning at 9:30.

