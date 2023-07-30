Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Scott Zion Baptist Church celebrates historical marker dedication

The church is one of the oldest African American congregations in Amherst County
The church is one of the oldest African American congregations in Amherst County(Melvin Carpenter)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Scott Zion Baptist Church in Madison Heights celebrated its historical landmark dedication on Saturday morning.

Community members dedicated the historical marker outside of the church on Saturday morning. Scott Zion Baptist Church and cemetery is one of the largest and oldest African American congregations in Amherst County.

It officially formed back in 1872 and the first burial happened in 1890. The church was placed on the national register of historic places back in March of 2022.

Scott Zion Baptist church will have a celebration church service on Sunday morning at 9:30.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting discussing controversial policies
Police presence near 14th and Melrose
Man dies; second Roanoke shooting death in two days
Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
Kenneth Jordan, found dead after being reported missing from Blacksburg
Missing man from Blacksburg found dead
A driver smashed a car into a building in Salem... 7.28.31
VIDEO: Car still stuck in Salem building after Thursday crash

Latest News

The money raised on Saturday will go toward supporting the antiviolence group
Lynchburg Peacemakers host summer cook off and fundraiser
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Sunday's Forecast
Weather Alert Day over; Cooler, quieter weather returns
Scruggs back to school drive
Scruggs back to school drive