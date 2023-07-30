Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival comes to a close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival ended on Sunday and the community is getting their last pick of the flowers.

“It’s very bittersweet,” says The owner of Sinkland Farms, Susan Sink.

The Sunflowers are at their peak of bloom and the community is ensuring they get the best sunflowers before it’s too late.

“I’m giving a lot of them to my girlfriend who couldn’t come,” says community member, Susan Goodman. “She loves sunflowers so she’s getting the huge one.”

Susan and Bill Goodman are from California and moved to Virginia three years ago for a change of scenery. Susan says she traveled 30 miles to see the sunflowers.

“This is my dream come true that I live here,” added Sink.

“You know their all colors, all different varieties ranging from whites to chocolates and burgundy. Of course the yellows and the oranges as well,” says Sink.

She says sunflowers are the last reminder of summer.

“We’re thinking about school starting in a month or less and people are looking for that last wonderful time with family,” explained Sink.

The festival had local craft vendors, food trucks, and events to keep the community involved.

If missed your chance to smell the flowers,

“We will have sunflowers available during the pumpkin festival. So this is not the last of it. At least at Sinkland Farms.” added Sink.

The annual pumpkin festival will take place in late September.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.