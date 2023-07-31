Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

2023 homicide count up to 20 in Roanoke

July 2023 Murder Victims in Roanoke
July 2023 Murder Victims in Roanoke(Roanoke Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than seven people have been killed in Roanoke City in July 2023 alone. It brings the total number of homicides for the year to 20.

Roanoke Police hosted a news conference Monday afternoon to tell the public how the department plans to address the violence.

According to Interim Police Chief Jerry Stokes, the agency will add a second team to patrol the city’s gun violence hotspots. Officers will also specifically focus on arresting people who are carrying or using guns illegally.

“We’re going to enhance in this area, our Criminal Investigations Bureau will be shifting and reallocating personnel to target known offenders in our city. We currently have one team that targets gang and group offenders and we’re adding a second team who will be patrolling, patrolling the city’s hotspots are areas that have a recent history of violent incidents.”

Stokes said he has met with the State Secretary of Public Safety to seek more resources in addressing these issues.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter
Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
Roanoke house fire
Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials
Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search

Latest News

Here @ Home: Post Traumatic Purpose
Here @ Home: Post Traumatic Purpose
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Center urges more funding for Lyme disease research
Veterinarian offers tips to protect pets from summer heat