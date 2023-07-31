2023 homicide count up to 20 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than seven people have been killed in Roanoke City in July 2023 alone. It brings the total number of homicides for the year to 20.

Roanoke Police hosted a news conference Monday afternoon to tell the public how the department plans to address the violence.

According to Interim Police Chief Jerry Stokes, the agency will add a second team to patrol the city’s gun violence hotspots. Officers will also specifically focus on arresting people who are carrying or using guns illegally.

“We’re going to enhance in this area, our Criminal Investigations Bureau will be shifting and reallocating personnel to target known offenders in our city. We currently have one team that targets gang and group offenders and we’re adding a second team who will be patrolling, patrolling the city’s hotspots are areas that have a recent history of violent incidents.”

Stokes said he has met with the State Secretary of Public Safety to seek more resources in addressing these issues.

