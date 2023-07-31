Bedford County hosting “Pack The Bus” event

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools is hosting a “Pack The Bus” event at the Bedford Walmart on August 4th.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The county says a donation box can be placed at your organization or company, a monetary donation could be made, or come out to the event and donate. Also, if you know of a family in need, they can pick up a form from the Bedford County Department of Social Services or call them for assistance.

A list of essential school supplies the county needs can be found below:

