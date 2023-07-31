Birthdays
Blacksburg PD asks for help tracking teenage girl

Celena Hosig, reported missing from Blacksburg
Celena Hosig, reported missing from Blacksburg(Blacksburg PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police are asking the public to watch for a teenage girl who’s been reported missing.

The Blacksburg Police Department took a report July 29 of Celena Hosig, 16. She was last reported seen Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Police describe her as white with long red hair, 5′6″ and 115 pounds. She has piercings in her ears, nose, lip, and septum, and tattoos on her back and one ankle. She is also known to change her hair color, according to police.

Celena may be riding in a silver Chevrolet HHR SUV with Virginia license plate TRW-8305 (stock photo below). The SUV should have a pushed up rear bumper, possibly from an accident, according to police.

Stock photo of Chevy HRR SUV connected to missing Celena Hosig from Blacksburg
Stock photo of Chevy HRR SUV connected to missing Celena Hosig from Blacksburg(Blacksburg PD)

Police say she is known to frequent the river areas in Pulaski and Radford, and say they have received information that she may have traveled to Louisiana or Alabama with other people in the vehicle; police don’t know who those people are.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400, or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

