Center urges more funding for Lyme disease research

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, at least 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease, according to the Center for Lyme Action.

Nicole Bell is an author and wrote the book What Lurks in the Woods about her husband’s struggle with Lyme disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

She said the current tests for Lyme disease are only about 50 percent accurate.

One of the signs people look for with Lyme Disease is a bullseye rash, but Bell said that rash only shows up in about 14 percent of patients.

“Getting a proper diagnosis is difficult. And early treatment is when it’s going to be the most effective, but even people that are ideally treated, and you know, that are diagnosed at the right stage and get the ideal recommended treatment, about 14% of those still failed treatment. And they end up with chronic symptoms that impact their quality of life. So even under ideal conditions, we have a significant percentage of patients that are failing treatment,” Bell said.

The Mayo Clinic reports antibiotics are the only proven treatment, so far, for Lyme disease.

The Center for Lyme Action explains more National Institutes of Health funding is needed to help find better treatments and diagnostic tools.

“So in 2022, Lyme only received 50 million of NIH funding, and only about 8 million of that was actually allocated towards diagnostic and therapies,” Bell said. “Over 500,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated annually, and a lot of those people are failing treatment. And then a lot of people aren’t even included in that number, because they’re being misdiagnosed with other conditions. And so getting to solutions for that patient population is going to take, you know, a half to a billion dollars a year in federal funding.”

Something else the Center is stressing, safety before getting a tick bite.

Every time you go outside, use bug spray. And when you come in, check for ticks, because it just takes one tick bite to get infected.

