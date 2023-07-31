Country music artist Travis Tritt to perform at the Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Grammy award-winning country music artist Travis Tritt is performing at the Salem Civic Center on October 19th.

The concert will start at 7:30.

Tritt has multiple hits to his name, including “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive”, and “Here’s a Quarter.”

Tickets go on sale on August 4th at 10 a.m. For more information on ticket prices, click here.

