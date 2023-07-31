Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Country music artist Travis Tritt to perform at the Salem Civic Center

Travis Tritt.
Travis Tritt.(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Grammy award-winning country music artist Travis Tritt is performing at the Salem Civic Center on October 19th.

The concert will start at 7:30.

Tritt has multiple hits to his name, including “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive”, and “Here’s a Quarter.”

Tickets go on sale on August 4th at 10 a.m. For more information on ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter
Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
Roanoke house fire
Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials
Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Update - July 31
House fire on Walnut Avenue in the Town of Pulaski
House fire extinguished in Town of Pulaski
House fire on Walnut Avenue in the Town of Pulaski
House fire on Walnut Avenue in the Town of Pulaski
School bus graphic
Bedford County hosting “Pack The Bus” event