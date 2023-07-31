Danville Parks and Recreation requests Community Holiday Light show ornament submissions

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is asking residents for ornament designs for its 10th annual Community Holiday Light Show.

Submissions have to be Danville-related and feature the iconic “HOME” element in the design.

The winning ornament will be sold at the Community Holiday Light Show at Ballou Park starting December 7.

Previous designs included a train over the river, a trolley in town, and smokestacks from the Schoolfield site.

“In the Light Show in general, the community is very involved, as it is the Community Holiday Light Show,” said Taylor Roberts, Danville Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator. “It’s just one more aspect that we would like to open up to the public and just get their help with and see what people have to design for it.”

The deadline for submissions is August 18.

