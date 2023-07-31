Birthdays
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday.

About 1 a.m. July 30, 2023, deputies were called to the 7000 block of Overlook Lane in the Fairlawn section of the county about a man who had been shot. Deputies found 24-year-old Mathew Cameron Carper of Blacksburg with a gunshot wound, sitting inside a vehicle. Carper was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies a fight had broken out during a gathering at a home on Overlook Lane. Shortly after the fight, witnesses said they heard a gunshot and people running from the scene.

Detectives are asking any witnesses or people who were at the Overlook Lane address to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or the anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.

