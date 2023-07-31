Birthdays
Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show hitting Salem

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show, an AKC-sanctioned all-breed show, is set for Salem this week.

The event will be at the Salem Civic Center starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dr. Erin Kerfoot, Roanoke Kennel Club Show Chairman, joins 7@four to talk about what we can expect at the show.

Around 900 dogs are entered, with more than 165 breeds represented, including newly-recognized breeds such as the Barbets (sporting) and Azawakhs (hound).

This is one of many shows throughout the year in which dogs compete and campaign for top dog, culminating at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club dog show in February.

A pre-Junior Showmanship class called the Pee Wee Special Attraction will take place around noon Friday and Saturday. The Pee Wee class is geared toward children 5 to under 9 years of age. Each Pee Wee unit consists of the child, his/her parent/guardian/responsible adult, and the dog or a stuffed animal. This is not a competitive class, but rather a fun, learning experience for the child and the adult.

There will be several vendors for spectators to peruse and purchase dog-related items (shampoo, treats, toys, grooming, health care, etc.).

No un-entered dogs are allowed inside.

For more information, click here.

