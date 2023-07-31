Birthdays
Post-Traumatic Purpose event hopes to uplift first responders

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Firefighters Foundation is bringing first responders together for an event that hopes to uplift and inspire those who serve Southwest Virginia.

The foundation is a local non-profit that supports firefighters and their families as they navigate difficult times.Retired Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Tom Bier joined Here @ Home to tell us more.

The group is hosting a presentation called Post-Traumatic Purpose on August 17 at the Berglund Center featuring comedian and speaker Travis Howze

The presentation is open to firefighters, EMTs, police officers, veterans, health-care workers, and dispatchers and their spouses. You can sign up to reserve your spot at this link.

