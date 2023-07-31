Pulaski Police Department holding National Night Out event

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is one of many police agencies hosting National Night Out events August 1.

This gives the community the opportunity to see police officers as members of the community.

Additionally, T.G. Howard Community Center will be giving out school supplies and backpacks to children in need.

“It’s an event in which we just let people come and hang out with us,” Community Resource Specialist Sonia Ramsey said. “We like to hang out with our community. We try to make it fun. We try to have things for kids to do we have to try to have information for adults. It’s just a time for us to be regular people with the citizens,”

The event will be held at Jackson Park from 5-7 p.m.

