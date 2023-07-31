Registration fees for Y-Excel program waived for 100 students

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents in Pulaski County can sign their children up for the Pulaski County YMCA’s Y-Excel program with a waived registration fee.

Money from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and other community partners are paying the YMCA Y-Excel registration fee for 100 kids.

It’s an after-school program that provides child care at all county elementary schools.

“It’s going to allow us to give them their free registration, so that we can help some people that might not otherwise be able to register, or might have difficulty registering,” CEO of the Pulaski County YMCA Dave Adkins said.

Parents can register their children at each elementary school’s open house date.

