Residents asked to shelter in place as Lynchburg Police search for armed suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking some residents to shelter in place as they search for an armed suspect.

People in the area of Old Graves Mill Road, Willow Bend, and Smoketree Lane are asked to shelter, according to a post on the Lynchburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say an armed man was last seen running from the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road in the direction of Smoketree Lane.

The man is described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, with shoulder length black hair, wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, and armed with a handgun.

Police say he is not wearing shoes.

This investigation is ongoing.

