Roanoke seeks feedback about Traffic Safety Campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City officials want your opinion about the effectiveness of the Change Lanes to Pass traffic safety campaign.

For 6 weeks officials have been educating the public about how to correctly pass a cyclist on the road. This was meant to reduce collisions which officials say have increased in the city.

When passing a cyclist the law requires drivers to change lanes when it’s safe to do- even if there are two double yellow lines.

“One of the things we learned as soon as the campaign launches is how great of a misunderstanding there was about passing cyclists and it was people just trying to do what they understood was right,” explained Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator Rob Issem.

A new survey aims to find out if the city was successful in educating the public. It is open until August 7th and you can win a helmet or light prize from Cardinal Bicycle if selected.

For the first time, officials used photos of Roanoke residents for the campaign. This year all yard signs were claimed. However, officials ordered additional yard signs to be available for anyone who wants one. Click here for more information.

