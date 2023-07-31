Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Search for armed suspect in Lynchburg

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Kenneth Thomas
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are asking residents in the area of Old Graves Mill Road, Willow Bend, and Smoketree Lane to shelter in place as they search for an armed suspect.

Lynchburg Police describe the man as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, with shoulder length black hair, wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, and armed with a handgun. He is not wearing shoes.

He was last seen running from the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road, in the direction of Smoketree Lane.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter
Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
Roanoke house fire
Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials
Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat
A driver smashed a car into a building in Salem... 7.28.31
VIDEO: Car still stuck in Salem building after Thursday crash

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, July 30
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival Ends
AEP Power Outages
Thousands Experience AEP Power Outages
After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia this weekend, around 3,000 people are...
Power restored to most customers in Southwest Virginia