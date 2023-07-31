Search for armed suspect in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are asking residents in the area of Old Graves Mill Road, Willow Bend, and Smoketree Lane to shelter in place as they search for an armed suspect.

Lynchburg Police describe the man as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, with shoulder length black hair, wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, and armed with a handgun. He is not wearing shoes.

He was last seen running from the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road, in the direction of Smoketree Lane.

