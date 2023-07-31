Temperature switch up: Highs slightly cooler than normal

Highs will read in the 80s for most this week

Humidity DROPS

Few isolated afternoon/evening storms Monday

MONDAY

Monday will be less humid with mostly sunny skies to start. A few clouds may build during the late afternoon and evening as we are watching the possibility for some isolated storms to develop. Key word is isolated, so most of us will be dry all day.

Most will remain dry, but a few storms are possible especially towards the southeastern portion of our viewing area Monday. (WDBJ7)

The biggest headline is the relief from the heat! Highs to kick off the work week will read in the upper 70s for the mountains and 80s elsewhere. Dew points will also be reading in the comfortable range so a great day to get some fresh air outdoors.

Monday's Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

Saying goodbye to the humidity for a good chunk of our workweek. (WDBJ7)

Tonight we will witness dry conditions area wide past 9PM. Temperatures will read in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Tuesday features the lowest rain chance this week as high pressure remains strong over the area. Highs will mimic Monday’s in the 70s and 80s.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity arrive this week thanks to a cold front. (WDBJ Weather)

Wednesday features the opportunity for some spotty rain showers/isolated storms to make a comeback for the second half of the day. The better chance for most of us to see rain and storms will be Thursday & Friday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Rain and storm chances ramp up for the second half of the workweek as a disturbance makes its way closer to home. Main things to look out for would be heavy rain and even the opportunity for some stronger winds for areas that witness storms. Temperatures will read cooler on these days. For Thursday expecting highs in the 70s for most with a few hometowns hitting right at 80 degrees. Friday we can expect the same with a degree or two difference.

High Temperatures will read much cooler than what we experienced last week. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources. Hurricane season runs until November 30th. Right now there are TWO systems we are monitoring. Looks like both of these systems will dodge the United States. So far this season we have had one hurricane form.

