Trees toppled, buildings damaged during Friday storm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Lexington were still clearing debris three days after a strong storm moved through the area.

The Lexington Fire Department received nine calls for service within seven minutes on Friday.

The storm toppled 10 to 15 trees, and damaged a church and three homes.

One of those homes is no longer habitable, but the department says no one was injured during the severe weather.

