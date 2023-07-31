Trees toppled, buildings damaged during Friday storm in Lexington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Lexington were still clearing debris three days after a strong storm moved through the area.
The Lexington Fire Department received nine calls for service within seven minutes on Friday.
The storm toppled 10 to 15 trees, and damaged a church and three homes.
One of those homes is no longer habitable, but the department says no one was injured during the severe weather.
