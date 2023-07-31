Birthdays
Veterinarian offers tips to protect pets from summer heat

(WKYT)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer heat is more than just a nuisance; it can be dangerous, especially for family pets.

Dr. Cinthia Honeycutt is the owner of Hanging Rock Animal Hospital and joined Here @ Home to explain the risks of heat stroke and its potentially deadly outcomes for dogs and cats.

She explained dogs do not sweat like humans and their primary way of regulating their body temperature is panting. That means ventilation is very important, especially for smushed faced pups like pugs, bulldogs and Boston terriers. Obese dogs are also at a higher risk of overheating.

Another tip is to limit walks to the morning or evenings when the temperature are cooler, and avoid asphalt and concrete if you cannot hold your hand on it for 10 seconds.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

