18 teams compete in annual Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Several golf teams from across the region made their way to Botetourt today to compete against each other.

18 teams from Pulaski to Lynchburg participated in the Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament.

The tournament is held each year in honor of 19-year-old state wrestling champion Kip Nininger who died in a car wreck a few years ago.

His family has organized the scholarship in his name to help raise money for Southwest Virginia students in need.

“You always give back to the youth,” said Jeff Sprinkle, Tournament Manager. “The youth is tomorrow, so I try to do everything I can. I’ve got some great sponsors here that are helping me do this and I will continue to do this tournament. As long as I’m here to run the tournament, it’ll always be out here in Botetourt. It’ll be the Botetourt Metro Invitational and, hopefully, we’ll leave that legacy for someone else.”

Jefferson Forest placed first in the tournament and Northside came in second.

Salem’s Kathryn Ha placed first individually with a score of 70.

