Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

18 teams compete in annual Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament

Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament
Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Several golf teams from across the region made their way to Botetourt today to compete against each other.

18 teams from Pulaski to Lynchburg participated in the Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament.

The tournament is held each year in honor of 19-year-old state wrestling champion Kip Nininger who died in a car wreck a few years ago.

His family has organized the scholarship in his name to help raise money for Southwest Virginia students in need.

“You always give back to the youth,” said Jeff Sprinkle, Tournament Manager. “The youth is tomorrow, so I try to do everything I can. I’ve got some great sponsors here that are helping me do this and I will continue to do this tournament. As long as I’m here to run the tournament, it’ll always be out here in Botetourt. It’ll be the Botetourt Metro Invitational and, hopefully, we’ll leave that legacy for someone else.”

Jefferson Forest placed first in the tournament and Northside came in second.

Salem’s Kathryn Ha placed first individually with a score of 70.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man kills father, then self, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Roanoke Pickleball Courts
Roanoke Pickleball Courts
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, replaces teammate Sophia Smith during the Women's World Cup...
US slips into round of 16 of Women’s World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal
Proposed Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act to Help Speedways
Proposed Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act to Help Speedways