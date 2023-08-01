34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 34 people have been charged as part of a wide-ranging undercover narcotics investigation in Henry County, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

Fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and cocaine, were seized during the operation, according to Davis, and a Henry County Grand Jury issued the indictments July 17. 100 felony charges were issued on 34 people. The indictments were sealed by the Henry County Circuit Court until July 31.

July 20, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police, the Henry County Department of Public Safety, the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested suspects on felony charges. Several suspects are still being sought.

See the full list, of those sought and already arrested, below.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.