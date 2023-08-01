Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 34 people have been charged as part of a wide-ranging undercover narcotics investigation in Henry County, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

Fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and cocaine, were seized during the operation, according to Davis, and a Henry County Grand Jury issued the indictments July 17. 100 felony charges were issued on 34 people. The indictments were sealed by the Henry County Circuit Court until July 31.

July 20, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police, the Henry County Department of Public Safety, the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested suspects on felony charges. Several suspects are still being sought.

See the full list, of those sought and already arrested, below.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man kills father, then self, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
Here @ Home: Back to School Kindergarten Tips
Here @ Home: Back to School Kindergarten Tips
Sturgeon supermoon photo from Monday night. Photo by: Jerry Carr
Check out supermoon viewing conditions in our hometowns Tuesday night
James Bearvie Hylton IV photo
Man wanted by Henry County Sheriff’s Office after Martinsville shooting