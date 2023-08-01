Here @ Home offers tips on addressing learning loss as school kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students inch closer to back to school, families might be concerned about that summer slide and the learning loss their children experienced during the break from class.

Learning loss is common, but Virginia 4-H education specialists remind parents it is important to keep a positive mindset going into the new school year.

It is never too late to make a change, be proactive, and get the support your child needs, 4-H Extension Specialist Dr. Tonya Price said.

“If you have determined that your child has experienced learning loss, you’re going to talk to your child’s teacher to identify those specific areas where that learning loss may have taken place,” Dr. Price said. “And then focus your efforts on that area, and provide them the support in that area that they need.”

Dr. Price wants to remind parents that addressing learning loss is not an overnight fix. She said it takes time and explained that there are a variety of free resources online that can help supplement in-school learning for students to get back on track.

Some of those resources can be found on the Virginia Cooperative Extension website. There are lesson plans that tackle hands on experiments and outdoor activities.

