Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Big Lick Comic Con back in Roanoke this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con will be back in Roanoke August 5 and 6 at the Berglund Center.

It’s for comic book lovers, cosplayers, and pop culture enthusiasts. There will be panels, workshops, a cosplay contest Sunday, and a gaming zone.

Organizer JD Sutphin popped onto 7@four to chat up the weekend fun.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man kills father, then self, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Full Forecast: Rain chance ramps up later this week
7@four: Big Lick Comic Con
7@four: Big Lick Comic Con
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted