Big Lick Comic Con back in Roanoke this weekend
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con will be back in Roanoke August 5 and 6 at the Berglund Center.
It’s for comic book lovers, cosplayers, and pop culture enthusiasts. There will be panels, workshops, a cosplay contest Sunday, and a gaming zone.
Organizer JD Sutphin popped onto 7@four to chat up the weekend fun.
