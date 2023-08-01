Big Lick Comic Con back in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con will be back in Roanoke August 5 and 6 at the Berglund Center.

It’s for comic book lovers, cosplayers, and pop culture enthusiasts. There will be panels, workshops, a cosplay contest Sunday, and a gaming zone.

Organizer JD Sutphin popped onto 7@four to chat up the weekend fun.

