Communities across Southwest Virginia take part in National Night Out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Communities across the country are coming together for National Night Out.

There are lots of events happening in our hometowns bringing together neighbors and local law enforcement.

In Pulaski, the National Night Out event will be held from 5pm to 7pm at Jackson Park on First Street Northwest.

There will be food, games and school supplies will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

Over in Rockbridge County, people can go to Hull’s Drive-In from 6pm to 8pm.

There will be free food, a movie and law enforcement and K-9 demonstrations.

In the City of Roanoke, there will be different events going on in different neighborhoods.

The Greater Grandview Area Neighborhood Potluck is taking place at Huff Lane Park Picnic Pavilion from 6pm to 8:30pm.

The Mountain View Neighborhood Association is having their National Night Out event at a Few Old Goats Brewery on Eight Street Southwest from 6pm to 8pm.

Noble Neighborhood Watch is having a block party on Colgate Street Northeast from 6pm to 8pm.

The Old Mountain Road celebration will happen at Hollins Road Baptist Church on Old Mountain Road Northeast from 6pm to 8pm.

The Wasena Neighborhood Picnic in the Park will happen outside Green Goat on Wiley Drive Southwest from 6pm to 8pm.

Morningside Manor will have a cookout and vendor fair on the patio from 5pm to 7pm.

Goodwill Industries and Straight Street are partnering to have an event in the Goodwill Industries parking lot on Melrose Avenue Northwest from 6pm to 8pm.

Neighbors in South Roanoke will have a National Night Out event at Fire Station #8 from 6:30pm to 8pm.

iHeart Southeast and Old Southwest planning Southside Plawks will have an event at Fire Stations #6 and 11.

There will be a Melrose-Ruby Neighborhood Forum Picnic in the Park at McCadden Park from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Hill Street Baptist Church will celebrate National Night out at the Gazebo at Villages at Lincoln Terrace from 4:30pm to 7pm.

In Vinton, the National Night Out event is happening at the Vinton War Memorial from 6pm to 8pm.

In Smith Mountain Lake, there will be an event in the Westlake Cinema parking lot from 5pm to 8pm.

