First responders urging safety after rescuing two hikers from the heat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is urging safety after rescuing two hikers from the heat this past weekend.

On Saturday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue helped two people after they became weak from the heat.

“It was two hikers who as I understand it were somewhat unprepared and had not brought along enough water. They were feeling weak and like they were going to pass out and they needed help back off the trail,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.

As we experience high temperatures, and you think about hitting the trails – local first responders are asking that you properly prepare.

“I think when we’re talking about extreme heat and we’re talking about trying to be prepared – you should always start hydrating the day before if you know that you’re going on something like that,” explained Clingenpeel.

Clingenpeel says to take more water than you think you’ll need. You also want to make sure you check the weather forecast before going on the adventure.

“Does your fitness level match what you’re about to encounter whether it’s terrain, whether it’s extreme heat weather,” added Clingenpeel.

Fitness is one of the five F’s officials recommend. Officials recommend remembering the 5 F’s of hiking safety: Suitable footwear, a flashlight that isn’t your phone, food, fluids- about 1 Leiter of water per person, and making sure your fitness level is equal to the difficulty of the hike.

“You need to have the proper footwear. You need to have a flashlight that is not your phone. You need to have fluids. So, that’s where we’re talking about water and hydration,” said Clingenpeel. “You need to have some food for energy. And I know you might be on a day hike and think ‘Ah, that’s not necessary.’ But you don’t know when something like this could happen.”

Another important reminder is to have your phone fully charged so you’re able to call first responders in case of an emergency.

