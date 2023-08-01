Five Drum Corps International bands to perform at 30th annual Summer Music Games

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Five marching bands from Drum Corps International competed in the 30th annual Summer Music Games Tuesday.

Over 1,000 high school and college level performers from all over the country made their way to Salem Stadium to showcase their talents.

“We call it the marching elite,” said Steven Belanger, Drum Core International Coordinator. “These are the best of the best with every type of marching band all across the country. They spend a lot of time and a lot of money away from the comforts of their own home.”

The bands in Drum Corps International compete all over the nation throughout the summer until the World Championship in Indianapolis on August 12.

Some of the bands performing in the Summer Music Games come from as far as Seattle, Washington and Casper, Wyoming.

“They literally sleep on gym floors all across the country with sometimes no air conditioning,” added Belanger.

Carolina Crown is the closest band to home coming from Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“Having all these young people come to these shows and see what we’re doing and want to be a part of that is really cool to see,” said Cooper St. John, Drum Major for Carolina Crown. “So, it’s really important that we come to the shows, get the audience engaged, make sure that everyone loves what we’re doing and that they want to be a part of it.”

Carolina Crown will perform a 12 to 13 minute show including Lacrimosa by Mozart and other original pieces.

They add a Drum Corps touch to each classical song.

“They can expect to see a lot of cool things. We’ve put a lot of new stuff in the show that we’re still kind of developing, as well. It’s a really fun show. Overall, it’s going to be a show that really gets the crowd excited for sure and gets them on their feet. I think that a lot of people can expect to see the excellence that our Drum Corps always brings to every performance,” said St. John.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale online and at the gate.

All of the funds from the event will go to the Pride of Salem Marching Band.

