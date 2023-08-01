Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal altercation between father and son

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of two men found dead on 200 block of Sharon Drive in Axton Sunday around 5 p.m.

According to deputies, the men were identified as father and son Roger McGuire, 69, and Luke McGuire, 31.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation took place when Luke McGuire stabbed his father multiple times. Deputies say Luke McGuire then used a firearm to take his own life.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia is conducting an autopsy.

The investigation remains open and the motive for the crime has not been determined.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter
Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
Roanoke house fire
Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials
Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat

Latest News

Two Lynchburg homes struck by gunfire; police investigating
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Virginia Board of Education has approved its first laboratory school, as the number of...
Lab school proposals grow, as Board of Education approves first application
A storm that passed through Lexington Friday toppled trees and damaged buiidings.
Trees toppled, buildings damaged during Friday storm in Lexington