Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal altercation between father and son

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of two men found dead on 200 block of Sharon Drive in Axton Sunday around 5 p.m.

According to deputies, the men were identified as father and son Roger McGuire, 69, and Luke McGuire, 31.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation took place when Luke McGuire stabbed his father multiple times. Deputies say Luke McGuire then used a firearm to take his own life.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia is conducting an autopsy.

The investigation remains open and the motive for the crime has not been determined.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

