Hillsville man identified as victim in July crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hillsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Carroll County crash July 19.

Gary Gravley, 60, died after being taken to a hospital.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. on Route 58 at the intersection with Breezy Ridge Rd.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Breezy Ridge Rd. when he failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup headed east on Route 58. Gravley, driving the Ford, could not avoid hitting the Chevrolet in the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gerald Stockner, 77 of Hillsville, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

