Hometown hospitals named best by US News & World Report

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several hospitals in the WDBJ7 viewing area have been listed as among the best in Virginia by US News & World Report.

The hospitals were ranked according to a variety of criteria. “U.S. News generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients,” according to the report.

The highest ranked in our area is Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (4th overall in Virginia), said in the report to be “high performing in 2 specialties and 16 procedures/conditions.”

Number 12 overall in Virginia is Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, said in the report to be “high performing in 9 procedures/conditions.”

