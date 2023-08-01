Lab school proposals grow, as Board of Education approves first application

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia continues to make progress toward opening lab schools in the state

The Virginia Board of Education has approved the first one, and is reviewing almost two dozen more.

On Monday, Ferrum College announced it has received a planning grant for a lab school in partnership with Franklin County Public Schools.

State officials say Virginia’s colleges and universities, public schools and industry partners have responded to the call for lab school proposals with a wide range of ideas.

“We have everything from marine and coastal industries to aerospace, technology, health care,” said VDOE Director of Board Relations Jim Chapman. “I mean this is a really vast spread.”

Proposed by Governor Youngkin and funded by the General Assembly to the tune of $100 million, the program has sparked interest from more than 20 institutions so far.

And most are expected to accept their first students in the fall of 2024.

But the first to receive a three-year approval, and the promise of up to $6 million in state funding is a joint venture between VCU’s teacher residency program, and the CodeRVA regional high school in Richmond.

It will combine computer science education with teacher training, and serve as a resource for schools across the state.

“We’re not about one time only, stand-alone lessons of computer science. That’s not an effective way to get kids to think differently. What you have to do is embed computer science in the curriculum consistently across every subject area,” said CodeRVA Executive Director Kume Goranson. “And we would love to be a place where teachers from across the Commonwealth can come and learn with us, a little bit from us, but also with us, because we know there are a lot of great ideas going on all across the state.”

Monday afternoon, we learned of plans for another lab school in our part of Virginia.

Ferrum College announced it has received a $200,000 state planning grant for a laboratory school in partnership with Franklin County Public Schools.

The proposal is focused on career readiness and workforce development with an emphasis on health and emergency services and technical trades.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.