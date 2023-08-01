Birthdays
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hours after Roanoke City officials called for a crackdown on gun violence, a fourth person in a week was shot and killed in NW Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

Police say at 12:50 a.m. they were notified about a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Westside Blvd NW, where officers found a man lying outside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers administered aid to the man until Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

