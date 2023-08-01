Man wanted by Henry County Sheriff’s Office after Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for a shooting July 30.

Detectives are looking for James Bearvie Hylton IV, wanted on charges of Malicious wounding, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Late the morning of July 30, deputies were called to a report of a person having been shot at 625 Price Hairston Lane in Martinsville. Deputies and investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office found Michael Deangelo Hairston, 31, with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Investigators say the suspect, Hylton, went to Hairston’s home and knocked on the door. When Hairston went to open the door, he saw Hylton standing outside with a handgun. Hylton then fired more than once at Hairston, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found about one kilogram of methamphetamine and a small quantity of cocaine at the house, according to the sheriff’s office. Four handguns were also found at the scene that were collected with the illegal narcotics.

Illegal drugs seized on Price Hairston Lane in Henry County (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of James Bearvie Hylton IV is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime.

