New pickleball courts open in Roanoke County

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Pickleball boom continues to accelerate in western Virginia.

And Tuesday morning, Roanoke County celebrated six new courts at Walrond Park.

The courts were already in play when county officials arrived for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Two tennis courts were resurfaced and converted into six pickleball courts.

Don Stafford is President of the Roanoke Valley Pickleball Club.

“So not only is it growing, it’s even accelerating in the area,” Stafford said during the event, “and courts like this are making that possible, because if we didn’t have the courts to play, then where would we be.”

With the latest addition, Roanoke County now has 20 pickleball courts in five different locations.

