Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US

Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.(Bed Bath & Beyond)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million last month.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn’t specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.

Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the relaunch in Canada has “run without a hitch.” The company has added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items since its bid for the retailer became public last month, Johnson said.

The company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name, he said.

Johnson had said that the name change was necessary because Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That’s how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock fine-tuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Pleasant temperatures return with more storms later this week
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
July 2023 Murder Victims in Roanoke
2023 homicide count up to 20 in Roanoke, nearly double all of 2020

Latest News

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack...
Jury begins weighing death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
VDOT invites input on Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road
This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
Russell Weeden been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years