Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Prevention Roundtable set to educate leaders about addiction, opioid crisis

(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition will be hosting a roundtable to share ideas and offer support to leaders tackling the opioid crisis and addiction.

RAYSAC has been serving the Roanoke Valley for more than 30 years and this annual Prevention Roundtable is an opportunity to educate people about the work that still needs to be done.

RAYSAC Director Adam Neal joined Here @ Home to share more about the different speaking topics.

The Aug. 11 roundtable is invitation only due to limited seating.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man kills father, then self, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

File Graphic
Hometown hospitals named best by US News & World Report
The family of Henrietta Lacks returned to court Monday morning.
Henrietta Lacks’ family, biotech firm reach settlement over use of her cells in research
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Here @ Home: Lyme Disease
Here @ Home: Lyme Disease