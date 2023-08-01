Prevention Roundtable set to educate leaders about addiction, opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition will be hosting a roundtable to share ideas and offer support to leaders tackling the opioid crisis and addiction.

RAYSAC has been serving the Roanoke Valley for more than 30 years and this annual Prevention Roundtable is an opportunity to educate people about the work that still needs to be done.

RAYSAC Director Adam Neal joined Here @ Home to share more about the different speaking topics.

The Aug. 11 roundtable is invitation only due to limited seating.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.