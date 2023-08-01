Roanoke man logs 500th climb of McAfee Knob trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Within the last week a Roanoke man logged a big accomplishment!

On Saturday, July 29 Tim Lewis hiked the McAfee Knob trail for the 500th time! He had some friends join him and his dad even brought a cake to mark the occasion.

Lewis said he began hiking more than a decade ago and used the popular trail to train for marathons and ultramarathons.

He says he’s been going McAfee Knob up once or twice a week, every week, since 2015.

“And especially after COVID in 2020 when all the races were cancelled,” he explained, “that’s when I was still motivated to go up and stay in shape and I kind of got addicted to it after going up so much in 2018, 2019.”

Lewis said while he’s proud of 500, he doesn’t think he’s setting a record. He said his friend, Joseph Teh, has summited the Knob more than 2,000 times.

He says he intends to keep on climbing the Knob and hopes to complete a marathon in all 50 states.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.