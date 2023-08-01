Roanoke man logs 500th climb of McAfee Knob trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Within the last week a Roanoke man logged a big accomplishment!
On Saturday, July 29 Tim Lewis hiked the McAfee Knob trail for the 500th time! He had some friends join him and his dad even brought a cake to mark the occasion.
Lewis said he began hiking more than a decade ago and used the popular trail to train for marathons and ultramarathons.
He says he’s been going McAfee Knob up once or twice a week, every week, since 2015.
“And especially after COVID in 2020 when all the races were cancelled,” he explained, “that’s when I was still motivated to go up and stay in shape and I kind of got addicted to it after going up so much in 2018, 2019.”
Lewis said while he’s proud of 500, he doesn’t think he’s setting a record. He said his friend, Joseph Teh, has summited the Knob more than 2,000 times.
He says he intends to keep on climbing the Knob and hopes to complete a marathon in all 50 states.
