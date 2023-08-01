Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke man logs 500th climb of McAfee Knob trail

By Leanna Scachetti
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Within the last week a Roanoke man logged a big accomplishment!

On Saturday, July 29 Tim Lewis hiked the McAfee Knob trail for the 500th time! He had some friends join him and his dad even brought a cake to mark the occasion.

Lewis said he began hiking more than a decade ago and used the popular trail to train for marathons and ultramarathons.

He says he’s been going McAfee Knob up once or twice a week, every week, since 2015.

“And especially after COVID in 2020 when all the races were cancelled,” he explained, “that’s when I was still motivated to go up and stay in shape and I kind of got addicted to it after going up so much in 2018, 2019.”

Lewis said while he’s proud of 500, he doesn’t think he’s setting a record. He said his friend, Joseph Teh, has summited the Knob more than 2,000 times.

He says he intends to keep on climbing the Knob and hopes to complete a marathon in all 50 states.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
July 2023 Murder Victims in Roanoke
2023 homicide count up to 20 in Roanoke, nearly double all of 2020

Latest News

WDBJ7+: Roanoke Man Climbs McAfee Knob 500 Times!
AARP Virginia says new survey supports creation of a prescription drug affordability board.
AARP Virginia says new survey supports creation of Prescription Drug Affordability Board
Roanoke County celebrates six new pickleball courts
New pickleball courts open in Roanoke County
VT Admission Process Changes
VT Admission Process Changes