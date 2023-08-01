Six MCPS schools qualify for free meals

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All students at six schools in Montgomery County will be eligible for free meals this school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students through the Community Eligibility Provision.

This applies to students at Shawsville Middle School, Eastern Montgomery Elementary School, Eastern Montgomery High School, Montgomery Central, Prices Fork Elementary School and Falling Branch Elementary School.

“I think the value in this is that we are able to provide breakfast and lunch for all the kids that may experience some food insecurity in their homes and the more children that we were able to feed and properly and get their proper nutrition, the better off they’ll be for their academic success in the buildings,” MCPS Superintendent Bernard Bragen Jr. said.

Students do not need to register or apply for the meals.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.