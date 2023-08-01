Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Six MCPS schools qualify for free meals

MCPS Office
MCPS Office(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All students at six schools in Montgomery County will be eligible for free meals this school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students through the Community Eligibility Provision.

This applies to students at Shawsville Middle School, Eastern Montgomery Elementary School, Eastern Montgomery High School, Montgomery Central, Prices Fork Elementary School and Falling Branch Elementary School.

“I think the value in this is that we are able to provide breakfast and lunch for all the kids that may experience some food insecurity in their homes and the more children that we were able to feed and properly and get their proper nutrition, the better off they’ll be for their academic success in the buildings,” MCPS Superintendent Bernard Bragen Jr. said.

Students do not need to register or apply for the meals.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Man kills father, then self, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Kids visit Roanoke City Police Department.
Goodwill’s Youth program visits police department for the first time
Virginia Board of Education has approved its first laboratory school, as the number of...
Lab school proposals grow, as Board of Education approves first application
Pulaski National Night Out
Pulaski National Night Out
Lab School Update
Lab School Update