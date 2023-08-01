Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tech consultant to stand trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes...
FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his way into the courtroom for his arraignment in San Francisco on May 2, 2023.(Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press and JANIE HAR
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech consultant Nima Momeni will stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a San Francisco judge ordered Tuesday.

Lee’s violent death shocked the tech community as fellow executives and engineers praised his generosity, curiosity and leadership skills. He was 43 and chief product officer of cryptocurrency platform MobileCoin when he died.

Saam Zangeneh, one of Momeni’s four defense lawyers, argued unsuccessfully in court Tuesday that there might be enough evidence for a manslaughter charge, but not murder. Zangeneh said they made the argument just for purposes of the preliminary hearing.

“We are not agreeing that our client is guilty of any crime,” he said in an email after the hearing.

Prosecutors have said that Momeni planned the April 4 attack that left a bloody Lee staggering on a deserted downtown San Francisco street seeking help. They say Momeni, 38, drove Lee to a secluded area, stabbed him three times with a knife and then drove off in a hurry after a dispute over the defendant’s sister.

Over two days, the prosecution presented technical video and forensic evidence showing that Lee was last seen getting into a car driven by Momeni and a bloodied knife was found near a spot where the two men got out of the car.

A crime lab criminalist with the San Francisco Police Department testified Tuesday that Lee’s DNA was found on the blade of the knife but not the handle, and Momeni’s DNA was found on the handle.

San Francisco police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m. Lee was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lawyers for Momeni have said that their client had no reason to kill Lee and the two men were cordial. They said Momeni’s anger was directed at another person and not at Lee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle; shooter sought
More numerous showers and storms Thursday.
Dry & refreshing for outdoor activities; more rain returns later this week
MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, wanted in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search
July 2023 Murder Victims in Roanoke
2023 homicide count up to 20 in Roanoke, nearly double all of 2020

Latest News

Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Crews balance firefighting and protecting a fragile ecosystem in containing California-Nevada blaze
Joyce Johnson (left) and Rosa Faciutto celebrated their 105th birthdays on the same day.
2 women celebrate 105 years of life on the same day
Both Joyce Johnson and Rosa Facciuto are proof that you are only as old as you feel. (SOURCE:...
2 women celebrate 105 years of life on the same day
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri man executed for 2002 abduction, killing of 6-year-old girl lured to abandoned factory
WDBJ7+: Roanoke Man Climbs McAfee Knob 500 Times!