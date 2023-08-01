Birthdays
Teen poetry camp encourages creativity

Teen Speak: Poetry Camp
Teen Speak: Poetry Camp(Roanoke Public Libraries)
By Kate Capodanno

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A poetry camp kicks off this week in Roanoke to give teens the opportunity to explore creative writing in a new way.

The Teen Speak: Poetry Camp begins Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Melrose Branch Library.

The three-week workshop happens from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and welcomes middle and high school students to participate.

Students do not need to register ahead of time; it is a drop-in program organized in conjunction with the Arts in Roanoke, The Grandin Theatre, and the Star City Safe Initiative.

Roanoke Public Libraries Director Sheila Umberger joined Here @ Home and explained the students will perform their work live at The Grandin Theatre on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

Roanoke City Public School’s Teach of the Year Adria Cintron and local artist Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock will be leading the workshop.

