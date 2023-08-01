Birthdays
Time to prepare children for kindergarten

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The start of school is quickly approaching and for first-time kindergarten students, there are some basic things parents can do to set them up for success.

Total Action for Progress Head Start program staff member Pamela Johnson joined Here @ Home to explain the skills parents should work on with their children.

Johnson also shared more about TAP’s Head Start program and how they prepare children for kindergarten.

