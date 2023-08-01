Two Lynchburg homes struck by gunfire; police investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for doorbell camera footage of a shooting or potential suspects fleeing the scene after two houses were struck by gunfire around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Two residents on the 1700 block of Liberty Street reported bullet holes on the exterior of their houses, with a bullet being located inside one of the houses.

According to police, the residents heard gunshots the morning of the incident, however, no one was injured.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to contact Detective G. Takacs at 434-455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

