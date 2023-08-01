VDOT invites input on Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a transportation study “assessing potential roadway safety, reliability, and multi-modal improvements along Plantation Road (Route 115) and along Williamson Road (Route 11) between Wood Haven Road (Route 628) and Plantation Road (Route 115) in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

The study will “evaluate traffic operations and safety conditions and consider a range of improvements that may be developed into applications for transportation funding.”

VDOT invites residents and drivers though the area to learn more and take an online survey through August 15. Community input received through the survey is designed to help the study team identify existing issues along the corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which VDOT says will include another opportunity for public comment.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at publicinput.com/sa-23-06. Comments can also be sent to Carol.Moneymaker@VDOT.Virginia.gov or to Carol Moneymaker, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153.

