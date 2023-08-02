Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Back-to-school bash set for Buena Vista Saturday

BACK TO SCHOOL
BACK TO SCHOOL(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) -

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted
Rain chances are likely for most hometowns Thursday, but just how much?
Stray rain Wednesday; better chance arrives tomorrow
The building is structurally unsound and engineers will have to find a way to safely remove the...
Driver crashes into Salem gym; fitness classes continue in parking lot during construction
The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.
Roanoke City sees increase in homeless population from last summer

Latest News

Andrew Webb explains the new admissions procedures at Virginia Tech & University of Virginia...
WDBJ7+: Admission Procedures Updated for Virginia Tech, UVA After Supreme Court Decision
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
MGN police lights
Botetourt County deputies investigating series of thefts
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams