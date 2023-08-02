Botetourt County deputies investigating series of thefts

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of thefts in Daleville.

The department says all the thefts have involved valuables being taken from unlocked cars at night.

The department is reminding residents to lock their car doors, safeguard property by removing valuable items and not leave anything in plain sight.

Residents who have witnessed suspicious activity are asked to call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-928-2252.

