Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Botetourt County deputies investigating series of thefts

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of thefts in Daleville.

The department says all the thefts have involved valuables being taken from unlocked cars at night.

The department is reminding residents to lock their car doors, safeguard property by removing valuable items and not leave anything in plain sight.

Residents who have witnessed suspicious activity are asked to call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-928-2252.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted
Rain chances are likely for most hometowns Thursday, but just how much?
Stray rain Wednesday; better chance arrives tomorrow
The building is structurally unsound and engineers will have to find a way to safely remove the...
Driver crashes into Salem gym; fitness classes continue in parking lot during construction
The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.
Roanoke City sees increase in homeless population from last summer

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-school bash set for Buena Vista Saturday
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
When you see the extended flashing stop sign for a bus, be prepared to stop.
Drivers reminded to be aware of school bus stops