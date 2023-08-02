Carilion pediatrician has tips for parents as kids head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the school year approaches, local pediatricians want to make sure kids are physically and mentally healthy as they get back into the classroom.

The Chief of Pediatrics at Carilion Children’s says this time of year is busy for doctor offices as parents rush to get a wellness check for their child before school begins.

He said it’s not only important to make sure your child is up to date with their vaccines, but also should be screened for any mental health issues.

“When you come in a preadolescent or adolescent you should be getting screened for depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Christopher Pierce, M.D.

Pierce said it’s important to check in with your children especially as they get back into a routine.

“Sitting down and talking with your children. Just seeing how was the day. What was important today, what was a good thing today, so find out how their days are going and how their transitions are going,” said Pierce.

He also wanted to remind people it’s never to early to start thinking about the flu shot and getting ready to get that scheduled in the fall.

