Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Carilion pediatrician has tips for parents as kids head back to school

Carilion Children's
Carilion Children's(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the school year approaches, local pediatricians want to make sure kids are physically and mentally healthy as they get back into the classroom.

The Chief of Pediatrics at Carilion Children’s says this time of year is busy for doctor offices as parents rush to get a wellness check for their child before school begins.

He said it’s not only important to make sure your child is up to date with their vaccines, but also should be screened for any mental health issues.

“When you come in a preadolescent or adolescent you should be getting screened for depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Christopher Pierce, M.D.

Pierce said it’s important to check in with your children especially as they get back into a routine.

“Sitting down and talking with your children. Just seeing how was the day. What was important today, what was a good thing today, so find out how their days are going and how their transitions are going,” said Pierce.

He also wanted to remind people it’s never to early to start thinking about the flu shot and getting ready to get that scheduled in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Man dies in NW Roanoke; Fourth fatal shooting in a week
Rain chances are likely for most hometowns Thursday, but just how much?
Stray rain Wednesday; better chance arrives tomorrow
34 charged in Henry County drug investigation; some still wanted
The building is structurally unsound and engineers will have to find a way to safely remove the...
Driver crashes into Salem gym; fitness classes continue in parking lot during construction
The July 2023 count revealed 305 people are experiencing homelessness.
Roanoke City sees increase in homeless population from last summer

Latest News

Carilion Doctors Offer Back-to-School Tips
Carilion Doctors Offer Back-to-School Tips
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say
The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says
AARP Virginia says new survey supports creation of a prescription drug affordability board.
AARP Virginia says new survey supports creation of Prescription Drug Affordability Board