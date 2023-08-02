Court records indicate Roanoke shooting victim had been in truck with shooter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found shot to death in Roanoke last week had been in his pickup with at least one person connected to his death, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Brandon Moore was found dead July 26, in an alley behind a home on Harrison Avenue NW.

A Roanoke search warrant obtained by WDBJ7 indicates police got anonymous tips indicting at least one person connected to the shooting had been inside Moore’s pickup with Moore before he was shot, and may also have been in the truck after the shooting, before running from the scene.

No one has been arrested.

Moore was one of four people shot to death in Roanoke in slightly less than a week.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; with the text beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

