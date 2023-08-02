Birthdays
Man sentenced after offering plea in Roanoke attack against woman

Anthony Texeira mugshot
Anthony Texeira mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded no contest to the attack of a woman in downtown Roanoke has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony William Texeira, Jr., was charged for the assault that took place September 5, 2021. He was accused of approaching the victim as she walked to a downtown bar just after midnight, forcing her into a porta-john and sexually assaulting, punching and hitting her. He also was accused of taking her cell phone, then left her in the porta-john.

Police say the victim flagged down a passing driver, who took her to the police department.

Police found the crime scene and collected security video from nearby buildings. Video gave them an image of the attacker and showed the attack as it happened. In the following days, they also used cell phone location data from the victim’s phone to track Texeria, and found him at his home in Covington.

DNA evidence collected from the victim’s body definitively identified Texeira as the attacker, according to the Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Trial was set for September 5, 2023, but august 2, Texeira pleaded no contest to the Felonies of Aggravated Sexual Battery and Forcible Sodomy. Per the terms of the plea agreement, Texeira was sentenced to 20 years incarceration, suspended after serving ten years for Aggravated Sexual Battery, and 30 years suspended after serving 12 years for Forcible Sodomy.

Roanoke City Circuit Court Judge David B. Carson accepted the terms of the plea agreement and sentenced Texeira to 50 years incarceration, suspended after serving 22 years. The victim was cooperative throughout this prosecution and supports the plea resolution, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

