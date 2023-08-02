Drivers reminded to be aware of school bus stops

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, some schools were back in session as of August 1st.

As a result, there will be an increased number of kids outside waiting for the bus.

Floyd County Police Department says to slow down and watch for children gathering near the bus stop.

It’s important to know when to stop for school buses.

PD says when you see the extended flashing stop sign for a bus, be prepared to stop. Drivers traveling in both directions are required to halt, whether it’s a two-lane or multi-lane highway. If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists are not required to stop, but proceed with caution.

Failure to stop for a school bus may result in a charge for reckless driving.

Remember to remain still until everyone is clear and the buses move again. PD advises the public to exercise patience and follow the speed limit, especially in school zones.

